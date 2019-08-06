Section of Highway 417 to close Aug. 10-11

The Ministry of Transportation is set to close a portion of the Queensway this coming weekend as work continues on the expansion of the highway.

According to the city of Ottawa, the highway will be closed to traffic between Carling Avenue and Bronson Avenue from Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. to Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.

The city is asking drivers heading from east to west or vice versa to give themselves plenty of extra time to get where they need to go while the work is ongoing.

“The public is advised to plan all trips well in advance as significant delays are expected during the closure,” said the city on its website. “There are many other transportation options including OC Transpo, carpooling and other alternative forms of transportation to get around the city while this closure is in place.”

Detours will be in place to direct traffic around the closure via Carling Avenue in the city’s west end, which is expected to also have significant delays.

The delay is expected to last 17 hours and the city is encouraging anyone looking for more information on the closure to call 311.