Calgary police seek witnesses to fatal Deerfoot Trail rollover

Calgary police are hoping anyone who witnessed a deadly rollover on Deerfoot Trail over the Heritage Day long weekend will come forward.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 in the southbound lanes near the Calf Robe Bridge.

According to police, the dark-coloured SUV passed under railway tracks at a curve in the road when it went off to the right, striking the concrete base holding up an overhead sign and flying into the air.

“The SUV landed further south, flipped and rolled several times before coming to a rest,” the Calgary Police Service said in a Wednesday news release.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say drugs and alcohol are being investigated as “possible factors” in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.