Woman clocked at driving 141 km/h in a 50 km/h zone: N.S. RCMP

A 35-year-old woman is facing a hefty fine after she was allegedly clocked driving over 90 km/h the speed limit in Nova Scotia’s Queens County.

Police said in a press release that an officer was conducting patrols on Highway 210 in Greenfield on Sunday when they noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

“The driver’s speed was noted to be 141 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, 91 km/h over the posted speed limit,” Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke stated.

The officer pulled the woman’s vehicle over and charged her with stunting, Clarke said.

The vehicle was seized and towed and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.