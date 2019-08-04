Cyclist, 55, seriously injured after colliding with ATV in Lunenburg, N.S.

A 55-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured after a collision with an ATV on Sunday in Maitland, Lunenburg County.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to the incident, along with Blockhouse Fire Department and EHS, at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The collision happened on a multi-use trail near Station Road and Northfield Road.

Police said the lone rider of the ATV, a 23-year-old man, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

