Bike Share Toronto brings back Free Ride Wednesdays in August

Free Ride Wednesday is back in Toronto for the month of August.

In a statement, Mayor John Tory announced Bike Share Toronto riders can take a bike from any station in the city and ride it for free for up to 30 minutes starting Aug. 7.

READ MORE: How to safely exercise in hot weather

“The benefits of bike-sharing are undeniable, and more and more Torontonians are enjoying them,” said Tory in a release.

“As of the end of July, there were more than 1.2 million rides taken in 2019. This is the fastest the system has hit the one-million-ride milestone in a year.”

READ MORE: Toronto cyclist fired from courier job after viral video of altercation with driver

Riders will be charged if the bike isn’t returned to one of the docking points after the half-hour period is up, but they can take another bike out for 30 minutes as many times as they would like.

The system has 465 bike stations, 5,000 bikes and 8,550 docking points around the city.