Toronto cyclist fired from courier job after viral video of altercation with driver

A cyclist involved in a viral video in which he allegedly attacks a driver in the middle of a downtown Toronto intersection has been fired from his job as a courier, according to the man’s employer.

The incident happened last Thursday around 4:30 p.m., when a driver and a cyclist were reportedly having a verbal altercation at the intersection of York Street and Bremner Boulevard.

The video shows a cyclist verbally confronting a man in a suit, who is presumed to be the driver, before things get physical, with the cyclist allegedly throwing the driver to the ground.

Toronto police say it’s alleged the altercation started while the driver was still in his vehicle. Then, when the driver reportedly got out of his vehicle to continue the confrontation, police say the cyclist allegedly struck the driver with an object.

Peter Hansen, president of QA Courier, has confirmed to Global News that the cyclist involved was a bike messenger for the company.

He said that after the company became aware of the altercation, the cyclist was let go and asked to turn himself in to the police.

“We are completely shocked by the video and his behaviour,” Hansen said.

“We have absolutely no room in our company for such violence, therefore, he no longer works for QA. We have also been in contact with the local police, and they have our full co-operation.”

Hansen said he’s not been able to contact the victim in the incident but hopes to do so in the coming days.

Brett New, who claims to be the driver involved in the altercation, told Global News last week that the cyclist had a metal bicycle lock in his hand at the time of the incident.

New said he was waiting to make a right turn onto York Street on a green light when the cyclist came into the intersection travelling southbound. He said this made him stop the car to avoid hitting the cyclist, and he honked his horn as a sign of warning.

After dismounting from the bicycle, he said the courier started swearing and kicking at his vehicle. New claims he was “bodily” thrown to the ground when the incident got physical.

According to police, no arrest has been made yet, and officers are still following leads to locate the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

—With files from Sean O’Shea