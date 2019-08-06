Emergency crews called to Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s City Park
A A
There were some tense moments down near Kelowna’s City Park Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the lake for reports of a swimmer in distress by the bridge.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire now estimated at 280 hectares in size
A fireboat with two police officers on board could be seen searching the lake.
This is a developing situation and more details will be added as they come available.
More to come…
WATCH: (Aug. 5, 2019) New wildfire near Gallagher Lake north of Oliver
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.