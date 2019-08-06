Canada
August 6, 2019 10:41 pm

Emergency crews called to Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s City Park

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Emergency crews were called down to Okanagan Lake Tuesday night.

There were some tense moments down near Kelowna’s City Park Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the lake for reports of a swimmer in distress by the bridge.

A fireboat with two police officers on board could be seen searching the lake.

This is a developing situation and more details will be added as they come available.

More to come…

