Emergency crews called to Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s City Park

There were some tense moments down near Kelowna’s City Park Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the lake for reports of a swimmer in distress by the bridge.

A fireboat with two police officers on board could be seen searching the lake.

This is a developing situation and more details will be added as they come available.

More to come…

