Kelowna man, 30, arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at cars, say RCMP

Police say a Kelowna man was arrested on Monday after allegedly throwing rocks at parked cars, and then getting into an altercation with another man.

Kelowna RCMP said the incident unfolded around 1 p.m., when they received reports of a shirtless man throwing rocks at vehicles parked along the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue.

While responding, police said they were told the suspect was pedaling his bike westbound and was continuing to target vehicles parked along the south side of Harvey.

READ MORE: Officers make pair of arrests after back-to-back foot chases in Kelowna

Enter a civilian, who police say tried to stop and hold the suspect.

“A civilian who had been inside one of those vehicles with his young child jumped out and confronted the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries during his attempt to physically restrain the suspect. Thankfully, his child was not harmed during the incident.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 13, 2019): Lengthy police standoff in Kelowna results in arrest and seizure of loaded firearm

Kelowna RCMP said the suspect entered a nearby business immediately following the physical altercation. Officers arrived and apprehended the suspect, who was said to be trying to flee out the back door.

The unnamed suspect was identified as a 30-year-old Kelowna man, with police saying he was wanted on unrelated warrants for his arrest.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Dec. 28, 2018): Kelowna RCMP hogtie, arrest unruly man on Leon Avenue

Police added he was held in custody, was facing a number of potential criminal charges and was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

If you witnessed this incident, or were victimized and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.