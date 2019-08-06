Eagle Bluff wildfire now estimated at 250 hectares in size

The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning north of Oliver, B.C., was estimated to be 250 hectares in size as of Tuesday morning.

That size is expected to grow, according to BC Wildfire, owing to more detailed mapping and overnight fire activity.

“We saw minimum growth [Monday] night with the inversion,” said Scott Rennick, deputy incident commander with BC Wildfire Service, “and less fire behavior when it was dark.

“We had fixed-wing aircraft and retardant and skimmers working the wildfire, and eight helicopters, two of which have started working today.”

Officials are still investigating how the blaze, which sparked to life on Sunday, started. One hundred personnel were on scene Monday, with 20 staying overnight.

Rennick said more personnel were en route Tuesday.

An evacuation alert is in place.

“We’re only in the first 36 hours; this is still an emerging incident,” Rennick said of the possibility of the evacuation alert being upgraded to an evacuation order.

“We’re working it hard at this point in time. If it does come to that time, we do see an increase in [fire] behavior and activity and it hits certain trigger points, then we will make that [evacuation order] recommendation [to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen].

“But at this time, we’re still monitoring and working the fire at this point.”

An air quality advisory has been issued for the South Okanagan for the next 24 to 48 hours. The advisory includes the communities of Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Oliver and Osoyoos, plus Keremeos in the Similkameen region.

Environment Canada says “wildfire smoke is a natural part of the environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.”

The provincial air quality health index for the South Okanagan is currently at a two, or low health risk, rating. It is expected to rise to three later Tuesday and Wednesday, which is still in the low health risk category.

