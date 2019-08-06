3 unharmed following Coronation Park house fire Tuesday morning

A small kitchen appliance is being blamed for a house fire in Regina on Tuesday morning.

The blaze happened on the 100 block of McMurchy Avenue in the Coronation Park neighbourhood shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters say they arrived quickly on scene and found flames coming out of a kitchen window.

READ MORE: Vehicle fire causes ‘large-scale’ evacuation downtown: Regina Fire

All three people and a dog in the house got out uninjured before fire crews arrived.

“The house is a rental property and it did not have appropriate smoke alarms or any smoke alarms at all that worked,” said Randy Ryba, Regina fire marshal.

“That is in contravention of the Regina fire bylaw. Those requirements are in the bylaw and we take this very seriously.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m lost for words’: Regina’s Little Free Library rebuilt after Canada Day fire

The fire department has made contact with the out of province landlord, and there will be orders made to install proper smoke alarms.

Investigators found a wiring issue triggered the fire, the kitchen was left with heavy smoke damage.