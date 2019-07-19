Vehicle fire causes ‘large-scale’ evacuation downtown: Regina Fire
A vehicle caught fire overnight in Regina’s downtown core, according to the Regina Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the fire at 1740 Hamilton Street at about 1 a.m. Friday.
They say it produced a large amount of smoke, prompting a “large-scale” evacuation of the apartment building called Palliser Place.
The building is located in close proximity to the Cornwall Centre and is a senior housing facility with 154 units.
Global News has reached out for further details.
More to come…
