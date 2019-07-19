Vehicle fire causes ‘large-scale’ evacuation downtown: Regina Fire

A vehicle caught fire overnight in Regina’s downtown core, according to the Regina Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 1740 Hamilton Street at about 1 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Car catches fire on Quance St. in Regina

They say it produced a large amount of smoke, prompting a “large-scale” evacuation of the apartment building called Palliser Place.

The building is located in close proximity to the Cornwall Centre and is a senior housing facility with 154 units.

READ MORE: Regina salon celebrates grand reopening one year after devastating fire

Global News has reached out for further details.

More to come…

WATCH: (July 15) 3 northern Ontario fire evacuees housed in Regina charged with assault: police