City of Calgary arenas hit by $60M budget cuts

Getting ice time in Calgary could soon be more difficult.

Global News has learned four city arenas will see reduced operating hours starting October 1 of this year.

The arenas at Village Square Leisure Centre, Frank McCool, Ernie Starr and Murray Copot will be reduced to 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, while weekend hours will remain at 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“From a business perspective, it doesn’t make sense to be fully open during this time when customer demand isn’t there,” the city said in a statement. “Revenues were minimal during our previous non-primetime hours of operation at these facilities.”

Calgary resident Mike Ducharme questions the lack of value. His son 10-year-old Chevy regularly skates at the Village Square arena.

“What are the kids going to do for rec?” Ducharme said. “They’re just going to be on the streets. They’re just going to be in the park. You might as well just give them sport right? It gives them self-esteem.”

Community members are also concerned and said city officials could have cut elsewhere.

“It’s not good for the community to shut down things for the public,” Peter Sookochoff said.

The future of two city pools is also up in the air.

“Presently, we are not in a position to publicly confirm which two aquatic facilities will be impacted by recent budget reductions,” the city said. “Out of respect for the impacted user groups at both facilities, we are working diligently to contact them directly to discuss potential options and next steps.”

The cuts come after the city was forced to cut $60M out of its budget.

It’s expected more details of other reductions will come to light in the weeks ahead.