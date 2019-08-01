Politics
August 1, 2019 5:48 pm
Updated: August 1, 2019 5:49 pm

A closer look at City of Calgary job changes following $60M budget cut

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH (July 24, 2019): The City of Calgary has finalized its plan to cut $60 million out of the budget. Tomasia DaSilva explains why some aren't happy with the choices made.

Of the 233 positions that are being lost this summer following $60 million in budget cuts at the City of Calgary, the department of community services will be hardest hit, according to new numbers released from the city.

The cuts were approved last month following much debate and discussion, and the impacts cascade through everything from Calgary Fire Department resources to public transit to charities that benefit from the city.

Of those 233 positions that are being cut, 115 employees will lose their jobs, the city said. Officials said Thursday that some of those layoffs happened on Wednesday, with the rest expected in the coming weeks.

Below is a breakdown of how many positions are being lost in various city departments:

Chief financial office — 51 positions lost

Community services — 97 positions lost

Deputy city manager’s office — 14 positions lost

Law and legislative services — 3 positions lost

Planning and development — 22 positions lost

Transportation — 43 positions lost

Utilities and environmental protection — 3 positions lost

The city didn’t specify how many positions in each department were being impacted by the layoffs.

