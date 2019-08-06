Calgary police make arrest in northeast shooting incident

Calgary police have arrested one man after what they’re calling a targeted shooting on the evening of July 31.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police were called to a parking lot near the corner of 32 Avenue and 64 Street N.E. to reports of shots being fired in the area, but arrived after the suspects left.

Police said no injuries were reported from the shooting.

Police went to a residence on Marcombe Way N.E. on information from witnesses but found no suspects when the residence was searched.

Following the review of CCTV footage, police identified one of the men involved. The man was arrested on Aug. 3 with assistance from the CPS tactical unit, according to police.

Ahmed Hassan Rakka, 23, has been charged with seven firearms-related charges. Rakka is due to appear in court on Aug. 13.

“While this shooting was a targeted attack, the potential for a member of public to have been injured was extremely high,” Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper, of Calgary Police Service’s guns and gangs unit, said in a release.

“The total disregard for the safety of the public shown by the suspects involved in this incident is very concerning to us and we will continue to investigate until all of the suspects involved have been identified and charged.”

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.