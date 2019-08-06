Charges laid after man points firearm at stranger following restaurant dispute: London police

London police have laid charges after a late night argument inside of a restaurant escalated with the suspect pointing a firearm, later determined to be an airsoft pistol, at the victim.

According to police, the incident began when two men “exchanged words with each other” inside a restaurant at 1288 Commissioners Road West, west of Boler Road, at roughly 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: London man, 26, arrested on charge of manslaughter in July 23 death on Hansuld Street

Police say the victim left but the suspect then removed a firearm from his vehicle, pointed it at the victim, and made threats. The suspect and victim allegedly began fighting and the victim was able to grab the firearm from the suspect.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the suspect without incident before transferring him to hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained in the fight and then released. The victim was not physically injured in the incident.

READ MORE: London police issue $10K reward for information in attempted murder case

The firearm was discovered to be an airsoft pistol, police say, and a 32-year-old London man has been charged with possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Police say the suspect and victim were not known to each other and the suspect is due in court on September 18.

WATCH: (July 23, 2019) 3 suspects wanted in multi-million dollar flooding in London, Ont.