2 injured, 1 critically, after double stabbing in Brampton: Peel police
Peel Regional Police say two people were stabbed following reports of a fight in Brampton late Monday.
Police said officers received a call just after 11 p.m. for reports of a large fight in the area of Chrysler Drive and Queen Street East.
When authorities arrived on the scene, police said two people had to be rushed to hospital with stab wounds.
One of the victims was critically injured, while the other suffered serious injuries, police said.
Images from the scene Tuesday morning showed a cordoned-off area in front of a Boston Pizza and evidence markers on the ground next to two vehicles in front of the restaurant.
Police said one person was taken into custody in relation to the stabbing.
The incident came at the end of a violent long weekend in the Greater Toronto Area, which included numerous shootings that left 17 people injured in Toronto.
