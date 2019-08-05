3 injured after 2 serious crashes in Langley within an hour

Three people have been taken to hospital after two serious crashes within an hour of each other in Langley Monday.

BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) says paramedics were called to 28 Avenue and 196 Street just before noon for reports of a serious crash.

Two patients were discovered in serious condition, one of whom was transported by air ambulance for treatment. The second patient was transported by ground ambulance.

Langley RCMP said the area was temporarily closed to traffic but has since reopened.

It’s not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the first crash.

Just over half an hour later, first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash on Fraser Highway near 240 Street.

EHS says two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, where they found one person with stable injuries.

The highway was shut down westbound while crews investigated, forcing drivers to navigate single-lane alternating traffic for nearly two hours.

RCMP say the road has since reopened.

The cause of both crashes is under investigation.