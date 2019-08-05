Saskatoon police searching for alleged robbery suspect

A man in his mid-20s allegedly robbed a convenience store in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road, according to Saskatoon police.

Officers arrived at the 7-Eleven store at about 2:45 a.m. Monday morning after a report of a robbery.

According to police, a man entered the store and told staff he had a gun, but did not reveal it to them.

He fled the scene on foot with a small amount of product. Police have not located the man.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged suspect.

Police say he was wearing a white Nintendo DS shirt, dark grey pants and a green bandana during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

