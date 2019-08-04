Fundraiser launched for ‘devastated’ family who lost house to Hammonds Plains fire

A fire that destroyed a house on Waterstone Run in Hammonds Plains has left the Burchell family with the pain of losing everything they had.

“(The family) is devastated because they just moved into that house a little over five years. It was a beautiful home,” said Brenda Nash-Forward, who started a Facebook fundraiser for her daughter’s family on Sunday.

Nash-Forward said her daughter, son-in-law and their two children, a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, are temporarily living with her in Glace Bay, N.S.

Halifax Regional Fire, RCMP and Emergency Health Services responded to the scene of the blaze, which engulfed the whole house on Saturday evening.

RCMP said the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

“The kids were devastated because they lost all their camping gear, their clothes and their sports equipment. The little girl hasn’t stopped crying since,” said Nash-Forward.

She hopes that by raising money for the family, they’ll be able to get back on their feet and buy essentials, like clothes and food.

So far, more than $1,000 has been raised for the family, but Nash-Foward’s goal is to raise $100,000 in total.

“The support so far has been good. They have very good friends,” she said.

Some neighbours have dropped off donations, and even offered the family a trailer to live in for a month.

Nash-Foward said “it’s a blessing” that nobody got hurt.

RCMP said Halifax Fire has sent out investigators to examine the scene.

