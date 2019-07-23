Father of seven children who were killed in Halifax house fire remains heavily sedated

Ali Barho visits his brother Ebraheim in a Halifax hospital daily as he recovers from burns suffered in a February house fire that claimed the lives of his seven children.

Though Ebraheim’s condition is gradually improving, Ali tells The Canadian Press that his brother remains heavily sedated and “has no idea” about the extent of the tragedy that struck his family on February 19th.

He says he worries about the shock awaiting his brother once he realizes he has lost all of his children.

Ali Barho, who arrived in Halifax three months ago, says his brother has undergone several surgeries since he was rushed to hospital, and he faces at least two more.

Ebraheim and his wife Kawthar survived the early morning fire that destroyed their new rental home in the Halifax suburb of Spryfield.

The couple’s seven children, who ranged in age from three months to mid-teens, perished inside the home.