Additional Barho family members to arrive in Canada

Two months after a devastating fire took the lives of seven children and seriously injured their father in their Spryfield home, additional family members of Ebraheim and Kawthar Barho are expected to arrive in Canada.

A joint statement released by Halifax MP Andy Fillmore and the Hants East Assisting Refugees Team (HEART) provided an update Thursday morning indicating the family would be arriving later in the day and are government-assisted refugees who will remain in the country permanently.

Previous family members had been brought in as visitors shortly after the incident on February 19.

In the months since the fire, the government and HEART refugee team have been working to bring family to Canada to join Kawthar Barho, who has been by her husband’s side the whole time.

Ebraheim Barho has undergone multiple surgeries but no update on his condition has been shared at this time.

“Kawthar would like to thank everyone who has reached out to support her and her husband, Ebraheim, over the past two months,” the statement reads. “The love and generosity of Canadians has been a light in a very dark time. Kawthar continues to spend her time in the hospital by her husband’s side supporting him on his long road to recovery. Kawthar is thankful to all the individuals who have worked to reunite her with her family.”

The statement also indicated that out of respect for the family there will be a limit to what will be shared beyond the statement and no additional information relating to the emotional and medical condition of the family will be released.