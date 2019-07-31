Halifax police, fire on scene at Bedford Place Mall due to propane leak

Halifax Regional Police are assisting Halifax Fire and Emergency members with a propane leak that briefly closed the Bedford Highway between Dartmouth Road and the Highway 102/101 interchange on Wednesday.

The Bedford Highway has re-opened to all traffic, but according to police, there is no access to the Bedford Place Mall at this time.

Halifax Regional Police said in a press release that their officers and Halifax Fire and Emergency personnel remain on scene.

No further details have been provided.

More to come