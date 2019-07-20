1 sent to hospital after crash on Highway 102 in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the outbound lanes of Highway 102 near Exit 1.

Details are limited but police say the driver, a 25-year-old man, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.

READ MORE: Halifax driver issued ticket after crash between vehicle, bicycle

He has since been transported to hospital by EHS. Police say the trauma team was activated but have not disclosed the man’s injuries.

Traffic on Highway 102 is now reduced to one lane and an accident investigation is on the scene.

WATCH: Two injured after bicycle and vehicle collide in Peterborough

Police are recommending that the public find an alternative route while they investigate the crash.