Halifax driver issued ticket after crash between vehicle, bicycle
A driver received a ticket after a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on Saturday, according to police.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Mumford Road and Chebucto Road in Halifax, N.S., at approximately 9:35 a.m.
READ MORE: Man allegedly kicked, punched during Dartmouth robbery
A 35-year-old cyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle as it turned left at the intersection.
He was transported to hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 74-year-old woman, was treated and released at the scene.
READ MORE: Car catches fire after 2-vehicle crash, Halifax man arrested for suspected impaired driving
Police say that after their investigation, the driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to stop at a red light.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.