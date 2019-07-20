Halifax driver issued ticket after crash between vehicle, bicycle

A driver received a ticket after a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on Saturday, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Mumford Road and Chebucto Road in Halifax, N.S., at approximately 9:35 a.m.

A 35-year-old cyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle as it turned left at the intersection.

He was transported to hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 74-year-old woman, was treated and released at the scene.

Police say that after their investigation, the driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to stop at a red light.