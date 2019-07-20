Man allegedly kicked, punched during Dartmouth robbery: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged robbery in Dartmouth on Friday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of Victoria Road and Demetrious Lane at 9:50 p.m. after a report of an injured man attempting to stop vehicles.

At the scene, police found a 24-year-old with “superficial injuries.”

The man told officers he had been walking along Demetrious Lane when he was reportedly approached by a group of men and robbed.

His cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash were reportedly stolen, and police say the man was pushed to the ground, where he was allegedly kicked and punched.

The 24-year-old was treated by paramedics before being released.

Anyone with information on the alleged robbery is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.