One person airlifted after serious crash Highway 401 crash at Port Union

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash on Highway 401 at Port Union on Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene for a vehicle fire around 8 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a vehicle struck a bus in a collision that appears to be “high-speed in nature”.

No one was injured on the bus, but police said one person from the vehicle was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

While firefighters were on scene, the crews were nearly struck by an alleged impaired driver who drove through the closure where first responders were attending to the victim, Schmidt explained in a tweet.

Brandon MILLER, 29 years old from Scarborough Ont. charged with: Impaired, Refuse, Dangerous drive, Resist arrest, G1 driver on prohibited highway, novice driver BAC, Open liquor after driving through a crash scene on Hwy401 and nearly struck first responders 😡#SlowDownMoveOver — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 4, 2019

Brandon Miller, 29, of Scarborough was tasered by police and arrested. He now faces several charges, including driving while impaired and resisting arrest.

A traffic reconstruction team is on scene to assist with the investigation into the collision and major delays are expected in the area for some time.

Police have closed all westbound 401 express lanes, and traffic is being re-routed to the collector lanes at Whites Road.