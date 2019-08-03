Crime
August 3, 2019

Police seek masked suspect of alleged bank robbery in Radium Hot Springs

Security camera images show a masked suspect of an alleged bank robbery in Radium Hot Springs on Aug. 1, 2019.

Columbia Valley RCMP
RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a masked suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Radium Hot Springs earlier this week.

Police say they were called to the Kootenay Savings Credit Union Branch in the 7500 block of Main Street, just after 10 a.m. on Aug. 1, for reports of a robbery.

Investigators determined the suspect approached a teller at the counter and demanded cash, later fleeing on foot with an “undisclosed amount of currency.”

Police say the suspect did not mention or produce any weapons, and no bank employees or customers were injured.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, roughly 5-8, with a slim to medium build. His face was covered by a black balaclava.

Security camera images show the man was wearing a black, Carhartt-branded hoodie with white lettering on the sleeve, blue jeans, tan work boots, sunglasses and gloves.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

