Police seek ‘umbrella bandit’ who allegedly robbed Burnaby bank

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a “camera-shy” suspect in a Burnaby bank robbery.

It happened around 9 a.m. back on Sept. 17, 2018, at a bank near Canada Way and Boundary Road, according to Burnaby RCMP.

The alleged robber took precautions. He entered the bank holding a blue umbrella over his head which obscured him from security cameras.

Police say he then approached the tellers, then left with a small amount of cash.

“This took place on a sunny day so we’re hopeful that seeing a man holding up an umbrella will jog some people’s memory,” said Burnaby RCMP Const. Daniela Panesar in a media release.

“If you recognize the suspect or some of the clothing in the images we’re releasing today please contact police.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian and six-feet-tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue bomber jacket, dark pants, grey sunglasses with yellow tinted glass and carrying a large, blue umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.