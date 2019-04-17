Police seek ‘umbrella bandit’ who allegedly robbed Burnaby bank
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a “camera-shy” suspect in a Burnaby bank robbery.
It happened around 9 a.m. back on Sept. 17, 2018, at a bank near Canada Way and Boundary Road, according to Burnaby RCMP.
The alleged robber took precautions. He entered the bank holding a blue umbrella over his head which obscured him from security cameras.
Police say he then approached the tellers, then left with a small amount of cash.
“This took place on a sunny day so we’re hopeful that seeing a man holding up an umbrella will jog some people’s memory,” said Burnaby RCMP Const. Daniela Panesar in a media release.
“If you recognize the suspect or some of the clothing in the images we’re releasing today please contact police.”
The suspect is described as Caucasian and six-feet-tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue bomber jacket, dark pants, grey sunglasses with yellow tinted glass and carrying a large, blue umbrella.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
