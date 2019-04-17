Crime
April 17, 2019 3:11 pm

Police seek ‘umbrella bandit’ who allegedly robbed Burnaby bank

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: 'Umbrella bandit' wanted in connection to Burnaby bank robbery

A A

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a “camera-shy” suspect in a Burnaby bank robbery.

It happened around 9 a.m. back on Sept. 17, 2018, at a bank near Canada Way and Boundary Road, according to Burnaby RCMP.

READ MORE: Butter bandits busted with $1,400 of allegedly stolen spread

The alleged robber took precautions. He entered the bank holding a blue umbrella over his head which obscured him from security cameras.

Story continues below

Police say he then approached the tellers, then left with a small amount of cash.

“This took place on a sunny day so we’re hopeful that seeing a man holding up an umbrella will jog some people’s memory,” said Burnaby RCMP Const. Daniela Panesar in a media release.

“If you recognize the suspect or some of the clothing in the images we’re releasing today please contact police.”

READ MORE: Peachland bakery thief leaves trail of cookie crumbs

The suspect is described as Caucasian and six-feet-tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue bomber jacket, dark pants, grey sunglasses with yellow tinted glass and carrying a large, blue umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bank robber
Bank Robbery
Burnaby Bank Robbery
burnaby rcmp
burnaby robbery
Robbery
Umbrella Bandit

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.