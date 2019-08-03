Crime
August 3, 2019

Man arrested in attempted ATM robbery at Montreal metro station

By Brittany Henriques Global News

Montreal police arrested a 28 year-old man in an attempted ATM machine robbery inside Jolicoeur metro station Saturday morning.

Two suspects ran after the incident at 4:40 a.m., while the other has been detained and will be questioned later today.

Montreal police are working with Société de transport de Montreal (STM) officers to help identify the two other suspects caught on camera.

No money was successfully stolen.

Jolicoeur metro station is open.

