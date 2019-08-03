4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto, driver faces impaired charge: police

Toronto police say an allegedly impaired driver was arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers received numerous calls around 3 p.m. about a collision at the intersection of King and Bay streets.

A police spokesperson told Global News that authorities found four people who had been struck by a vehicle while standing on a sidewalk in the area.

Police said all of the victims were conscious and breathing, as well as the male driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene of the collision.

The driver has since been arrested and faces an impaired driving charge, police said.

Both the pedestrians and the driver had to be transported to hospital.

One of the pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries, while the others were not as seriously injured, police said.

Investigators said the pedestrians all appear to be in their 20s.