Search underway for man missing from Queen West medical facility

Toronto police are asking the public to be aware of a man who went missing from a medical facility in the city’s Queen Street West neighbourhood.

Police said 59-year-old Robert McNamara was last seen on Friday around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Street.

Police would not confirm to Global News that McNamara is a patient at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), a facility located in the area.

Global News has also reached out to CAMH but has not yet received a response.

Officers said they are concerned for the man’s safety and are also advising the public not to approach him if he is seen and to just call 911.

He is described as five feet, seven inches tall, 115 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes, a full beard and salt and pepper hair with a receding hairline.

News of McNamara missing comes after a number of disappearances from the CAMH recently, leading to the launch of an internal and external review of protocols around patient passes and privileges at the medical facility.

The most recent patient to go missing from CAMH was 45-year-old Anthony Murdock, who was last seen there Tuesday and was found in Brampton Friday.

Another missing patient, Zhebin Cong, was found not criminally responsible in the murder of his roommate in 2014. He was reported missing on July 3 and still has not been found.

Police have since said he fled the country.

Anyone with information on the missing patients is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

– With files from the Canadian Press