Man charged in Saskatoon sexual assault incident back in court

A man who is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement was back in court Friday morning.

Joseph Yaremko was back in court waiting for an assessment to be done to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial and can be held criminally responsible.

The assessment has to take place at Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre because of security concerns.

The charges stem from a June incident in which a 21-year-old woman said a man knocked on her door, asking to use her phone.

She refused and the man forced his way into the apartment in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent, where he then sexually assaulted her and threatened to harm her if she tried to leave.

The woman escaped the following morning and called police.

Officers found a man inside of the unit and arrested him.

Yaremko, 38, is known by police.

He was arrested following a five-hour standoff with police after escaping from a hospital in 2014.

The man from Warman, Sask. was in custody at the time.

Yaremko is back in court on Aug. 30.