3 small fires in North Okanagan, Shuswap quickly extinguished

Three small spot fires that sparked to life this week in the North Okanagan and Shuswap were quickly doused, BC Wildfire Service said Friday.

On Thursday, a spot fire occurred four kilometres northwest of Chase. That fire, though, was promptly tackled, with a helicopter dropping water on it until ground crews arrived on scene.

The fire was estimated at just 0.2 hectares and the suspected cause is lightning. Three personnel are on site today.

Also Thursday, a spot fire arose approximately five kilometres northeast of Westwold, along Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops.

Like the Chase fire, though, BC Wildfire Service said this blaze, estimated at 0.01 hectares, was also quickly extinguished with help from the local fire department.

On Friday, a third spot fire started alongside Highway 97 between Oyama and Vernon, just north of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.

BC Wildlife said when an officer went to assess the blaze, it had already been extinguished. There was no word how the blaze was doused or who was responsible.

In the South Okanagan, the lightning-caused Richter Mountain wildfire is still active, but has not grown in days and is still listed at 403 hectares — the same it was on Tuesday.

As of Friday, 99 personnel were on scene, continuing to extinguish the fire’s perimeter and remaining hot spots, as was one helicopter.

“It is primarily a smoldering ground fire and not producing a lot of smoke,” BC Wildfire Service said in describing the steep-terrain blaze.

“Fire suppression efforts are still being focused on the ground, with less emphasis on air support. Crews are working in steep terrain with loose rock and site safety is a priority.”

Currently, there are 28 wildfires in the province, including four in the last two days.

Of the 28 active wildfires:

Suspected lightning cause: 71.1 per cent

Suspected human cause: 10.7 per cent

Unknown cause: 17.9 per cent

The Northwest Fire Centre has the largest number of active fires at 12, with the Kamloops Fire Centre second at five. The Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres both have four active fires while the Prince George Fire Centre has three active fires.

Overall, since April 1, there have been 587 wildfires throughout the province.

Of the 587 wildfires:

Suspected lightning cause: 41.9 per cent

Suspected human cause: 35.9 per cent

Unknown cause: 22.1 per cent