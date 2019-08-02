Busy night for WFPS, as firefighters battle house, car and garage fires hours apart

Winnipeg emergency crews were kept busy by a series of overnight fires on Friday, with the blazes happening only hours apart.

Just after 1 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responders found multiple vehicles on fire outside a commercial building on Dufferin Avenue in the North End.

That fire was controlled without incident.

READ MORE: Warehouse as big as a city block on fire in Winnipeg’s North End

Two hours later, flames erupted inside a William Avenue home and crews had to battle heavy black smoke coming from the front door before declaring the fire under control just after 4 a.m.

Despite initial reports that two people were unaccounted for and possibly trapped in the fire, firefighters were able to confirm that everyone escaped without injury.

As a precaution, the two neighbouring houses were also evacuated. One of the houses had some minor exterior damage from the fire.

At the same time as crews were tackling that blaze, three Pritchard Avenue garages were also engulfed in flames. Crews were able to quickly extinguish those fires.

All three of the overnight incidents are being investigated, and no damage estimates are currently available.

WATCH: Five school buses catch fire on St. Mary’s Road