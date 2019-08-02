One dead in fire at Overbrook community housing building

A 63-year-old man has died and an entire floor of residents at a community housing building in Overbrook have been displaced as a result of a fire early Friday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services say they received multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke at 251 Donald Street around 2:30 a.m.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 251 Donald Street. Firefighters have rescued one person from a 14th floor apartment and is in care of @OttawaParamedic . Searches on, and above the fire floor are complete & fire is now under control. #ottnews #ottcity #ottawafire pic.twitter.com/w2fGm1SzWX — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) August 2, 2019

Firefighters rescued multiple occupants from inside the building. According to Ottawa fire, all residents of the 14th floor have been displaced. Approximately 20 people were assessed by victim services. A 63-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The fire was declared under control around 3 a.m.

An Ottawa fire Investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause. Damage estimates are not yet available.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the loved ones of the person who perished in this tragic fire and the entire community during this difficult time, said Ottawa Community Housing in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the Ottawa Fire Services and Ontario Fire Marshall investigation, which will determine the cause of the fire.”