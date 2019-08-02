Proposed Saskatoon bylaw to clarify how property forgotten in taxis is returned

City administration is recommending additional items be included in a proposed bylaw related to taxi and ridesharing services.

The Vehicles for Hire Bylaw would consolidate the existing Taxi and Transportation Network Company Bylaws.

“It will merge those two bylaws together, so we’ve got one comprehensive document,” said Community Standards director Jo-Anne Richter.

In a report, city officials outlined other operating items to include in the new regulations – like tampering with in-car cameras, improved trip data reporting and lost property.

Under the proposed bylaw, a driver would need to “take all reasonable steps to identify if a passenger has forgotten any personal property and return these items to them.”

If they cannot locate the driver, the lost property will be taken to the Saskatoon Police Service lost and found department.

“This change will provide drivers with a clear direction on how to manage lost property and reduce the burden on them to provide safekeeping of the article, while attempting to return it to the owner,” Richter said.

“Likewise, passengers who discover they may have left an item in a taxi or rideshare vehicle will know where to check for their lost articles.”

The report indicates under the current rules drivers are required to “take care of all property delivered or entrusted to them, or left in the vehicle by any passenger.”

“We’ve seen a few instances where drivers have found items and taken it upon themselves to find the person – or they return the article, but ask for some compensation,” she added.

If the report’s recommendations are adopted, the amendments will be included in the proposed bylaw for city council’s consideration at its September 30th meeting.

Meanwhile, the report is expected to be up for discussion during the next transportation committee meeting Aug. 6.