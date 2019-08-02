Man, 43, stabbed at pit party near Enderby, police seeking witnesses

A pit party near Enderby was the scene of a stabbing early Friday, and now police are asking witnesses to come forward.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the incident took place in a rural area at approximately 4 a.m., and that victim was a 43-year-old man from West Kelowna.

Police said the victim was taken by friends closer to Enderby, where they met emergency first responders.

From there, B.C. Ambulance transported the man to hospital with what appeared to be serious stab wounds.

“Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s rural general investigative unit has assumed conduct of the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Given the extent of the victim’s injuries, police are seeking additional information surrounding the events leading up to the incident.”

Police added the victim is in hospital but is expected to recover.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to call the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.