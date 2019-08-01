Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing in northeastern New Brunswick

A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Bas-Caraquet, N.B., earlier this year.
David Chiasson pleaded guilty to the charge in Caraquet Provincial Court on Wednesday.
Chiasson was charged on April 11, a day after a 45-year-old woman was found inside a Rue Saint-Paul home with stab wounds.
The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her identity is concealed under a publication ban.
Chiasson will be sentenced on Oct. 3.
