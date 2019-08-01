Crime
August 1, 2019 9:40 am

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing in northeastern New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP patrol car, taken September 14, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown
A A

A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Bas-Caraquet, N.B., earlier this year.

David Chiasson pleaded guilty to the charge in Caraquet Provincial Court on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Bas-Caraquet, N.B. man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed

Chiasson was charged on April 11, a day after a 45-year-old woman was found inside a Rue Saint-Paul home with stab wounds.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her identity is concealed under a publication ban.

Chiasson will be sentenced on Oct. 3.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Murder
Bas-Caraquet
Caraquet
Caraquet Provincial Court
Court
Crime
David Chiasson
Mounties
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Court
New Brunswick Crime
New Brunswick RCMP
Police
RCMP
Rue Saint-Paul
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.