Bas-Caraquet, N.B. man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed

A New Brunswick man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Bas-Caraquet, N.B.

RCMP say they were called April 10 to a home on Rue Saint-Paul for a report of a woman being assaulted.

Officers arrived to find a 45-year-old woman with what appeared to be stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say they arrested a man outside the home shortly after. He was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

David Chaisson, 49, has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared in Caraquet Provincial Court on April 12 and has been remanded into custody, as well as sent for a five-day psychiatric evaluation.

He is scheduled back in court on April 24.

There is a publication ban on the name of the victim. RCMP say their Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident.

