Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing during Beaches Jazz Festival

Toronto police say a man has been charged after a stabbing in the Beaches neighbourhood Thursday that left another man seriously hurt in hospital.

Just after 11 p.m., emergency crews found a man with stab wounds in the Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue area.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries after an unprovoked physical altercation with the suspect.

Global News spoke to the victim, Dylan Cann, who said he is lucky he survived but will be facing weeks of recovery.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Michael Jobe from Toronto.

Jobe is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The Beaches Jazz Festival was taking place in the area when the stabbing happened.

WATCH: Video from the scene of where a man was stabbed in Beaches neighbourhood (July 26, 2019)