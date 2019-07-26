Man stabbed in Beaches neighbourhood

Toronto police say a man was stabbed in east-end Toronto Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., emergency crews found a man with stab wounds in the Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue area.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are still searching for a suspect who fled the scene. He is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a black shirt, close fitting jeans and black shoes at the time of the stabbing.

The Beaches Jazz Festival was on going in the area when the stabbing happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police.

