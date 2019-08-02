Area 506 festival kicks off fourth year in Saint John

It has become one of New Brunswick’s most popular summer festivals and the name says it all.

Area 506, named for the province’s area code, runs Friday through Sunday on the Saint John waterfront.

This is the fourth year for the event, which carries the motto of “Music. Culture. Goods.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick mudflats to fill with more than 100,000 sandpipers as part of annual migration

Nestled within dozens of shipping containers along the city’s waterfront, event-goers can enjoy top-flight music, food and wares.

Area 506’s popularity has seemed to grow with each year, perhaps because of its commitment to keeping the roots of the festival where it started.

“Our insight from day one is that people need to take more pride in New Brunswick and I think people have really embraced that,” said festival chairman Ray Gracewood.

“As a festival that celebrates all that’s great about New Brunswick, I think people are starting to come around to think that’s a really great thing.”

There may be no better example of New Brunswick pride than the NB Box — a company that sells gift boxes filled with all things New Brunswick.

That includes soap, art and children’s items from dozens of companies in the province.

“Area 506 started as a way to keep New Brunswickers in New Brunswick for the New Brunswick Day long weekend, and so we want to help support anything that keeps people at home to celebrate what we’ve got going on here,” said owner Ingrid Munroe.

WATCH: Maritime tattoo festival draws body art enthusiasts from across North America

Another vendor, Morel Ouellette, makes guitars out of cigar boxes. He says the festival provides great exposure.

“You’re going to see the talent here this weekend,” Ouellette explained. “It’s going to be extraordinary. Music people, crafty people.”

There are a few things people should keep in mind.

The new location for Area 506 is on the old coast guard site near the boardwalk. It is open to people of all ages.

And if you’re hoping to partake in cannabis, it’s the law as usual in New Brunswick, with no consumption in public places.