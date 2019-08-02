Hot hot heat: Sunscreen, hats and plenty of water will be needed this weekend

Usually we try to write a clever opening for news stories, but there’s nothing else to say except: It’s hot outside.

And that heat will continue throughout the weekend, reaching a possible high of 34 C Saturday for Winnipeg – and that’s before the humidity is factored in.

“Tomorrow, sunny and hot once again with humidex values pretty close to 40 C,” said Global News’ Kahla Shea.

Heat warnings were in effect on Friday for southwestern Manitoba and thunderstorms were expected to roll in over the Dauphin area, she added.

For the rest of the August long weekend, temperatures are expected to stay hot for southern Manitoba, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, with highs of 30 C on Saturday and Sunday, and a high of 25 C on Terry Fox Day.

The heat warnings have prompted the City of Winnipeg to remind people to take advantage of open pools, spray pads and public buildings this weekend.

Daytime highs near 30°C and humidex values approaching 40 are on tap for southern Manitoba this weekend. T-storms 🌩️ could be on tap Friday and Saturday evenings too! #mbstorm #zap https://t.co/QBVStuNHp4 pic.twitter.com/ur66mGYiCB — ECCC Weather Manitoba (@ECCCWeatherMB) August 2, 2019

“City facilities that are normally open on weekdays and weekends are available to act as ‘cooling areas’ where the public may come in for relief from the heat and have access to drinking water,” they said.

Those facilities include leisure centres, libraries, and some community centres.

The Canadian Red Cross has a number of tips to stay cool and healthy, including:

Arrange air conditioning and fans to help keep your home cool.

Ensure you have sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher), as sunburned skin reduces the body’s ability to cool itself.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of cool liquids before you feel thirsty to reduce your risk of dehydration and heat-related illness.

Make sure you know those who are most at risk in your neighbourhood, such as the elderly, children and those who are sick or in need of extra assistance.

And don’t forget about Fido and Fluffy – your pets need shade and water, especially if they’re outdoors.