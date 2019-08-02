Saskatoon rockers The Sheepdogs added to Riverfest Elora

The Sheepdogs have been added to this year’s Riverfest Elora after the opening night headliner had to cancel due to a leg injury.

Organizers said that after receiving news this week that Toronto singer Jessie Reyez was unable to perform, they called in a “huge favour.”

“It’s hard to find the right headliner for a festival under normal circumstances, let alone to find one with just over two weeks to go,” artistic director Spencer Shewen said.

“Our good friends, The Sheepdogs, are willing to help us out and jump in at the last minute.”

The Saskatoon band also performed at the festival in 2016.

Organizers have lined up over 40 performances for the weekend festival Aug. 16-18 at Bissell Park along the Grand River.

Big news: @TheSheepdogs are making their way up the river to come and save Riverfest! Our Saskatchewan pals decided to help us out in a pinch and we couldn’t be happier to have them back. They’ll be closing out our Friday lineup on August 16. 🚣‍♀️ Tickets: https://t.co/HpXTtfjDbR pic.twitter.com/Q0T2KPfpjV — Riverfest Elora (@riverfestelora) August 2, 2019

City and Colour and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will also headline this year.

There will also be performances by Alice Merton, A Tribe Called Red, Joel Plaskett Emergency and K-OS.

Now in its 11th year, Riverfest Elora started as a backyard event in 2009 with around 700 people. In recent years, the festival draws in more than 5,000 a day, organizers said.

Ticket information can be found on Riverfest Elora’s website.

We're headlining @riverfestelora taking place Aug. 16-18 in Elora, ON. We're long-time buds of this festival and can't wait to come back and play alongside so many other great acts. Use the code RFE19SHEEPDOGS for 20% off Friday passes (limited quantity). https://t.co/sVRGTkymUB pic.twitter.com/OQnI5yuyAU — The Sheepdogs (@TheSheepdogs) August 2, 2019