Saskatoon rockers The Sheepdogs added to Riverfest Elora
The Sheepdogs have been added to this year’s Riverfest Elora after the opening night headliner had to cancel due to a leg injury.
Organizers said that after receiving news this week that Toronto singer Jessie Reyez was unable to perform, they called in a “huge favour.”
READ MORE: Jessie Reyez won’t perform at Ottawa’s Bluesfest after recent leg injury
“It’s hard to find the right headliner for a festival under normal circumstances, let alone to find one with just over two weeks to go,” artistic director Spencer Shewen said.
“Our good friends, The Sheepdogs, are willing to help us out and jump in at the last minute.”
The Saskatoon band also performed at the festival in 2016.
Organizers have lined up over 40 performances for the weekend festival Aug. 16-18 at Bissell Park along the Grand River.
City and Colour and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will also headline this year.
There will also be performances by Alice Merton, A Tribe Called Red, Joel Plaskett Emergency and K-OS.
READ MORE: Road Trip (just out of) Ontario — Exploring Gatineau Park
Now in its 11th year, Riverfest Elora started as a backyard event in 2009 with around 700 people. In recent years, the festival draws in more than 5,000 a day, organizers said.
Ticket information can be found on Riverfest Elora’s website.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.