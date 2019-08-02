‘We’re taking the show to Dildo’: Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at N.L. town name

It looks like Dildo, N.L., could be playing host to the one and only Jimmy Kimmel in the near future.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live highlighted the small Newfoundland fishing village during his opening monologue Thursday night.

Kimmel, who appeared overcome by curiosity over the distinctive town name, directed the audience to an NTV News segment featuring traditional boat tours in Dildo.

“I came to Dildo because I really love this place,” Karine McDonald of Dildo Cove Outdoor Adventure told NTV News.

“I love, like, Dildo.”

Kimmel then claimed Canada has been “hiding their Dildo” from the United States.

“Pack your things, we’re taking the show to Dildo,” Kimmel declared. “I want to know everything about this place. I want to go there, I want to buy T-shirts, I want to meet the town’s people.

“How did we not know about this? I feel like Canada’s been hiding their Dildo from us.”

Dildo is located about 60 kilometres west of St. John’s and has a population of about 1,200 people.

This isn’t the first time the community has been the subject of international attention. The New York Times wrote a tongue-in-cheek feature on Dildo in 2016.