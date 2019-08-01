B.C. government introduces health-care fee for international students

The B.C. government says it will require all international students to pay into the province’s health-care system starting Sept. 1.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on Thursday an updated payment method that will ensure, even after MSP premiums are phased out, that international students are paying.

“For almost 30 years, B.C. has provided international students with provincial health coverage, while asking them to contribute a reasonable amount to help cover those costs. This updated payment method for international students continues that commitment,” Dix said.

“It represents both an appropriate and good deal for them and for the health care system. Really what we are seeing is the status quo.”

Currently, post-secondary students pay $37.50 per month in MSP premiums. They were originally paying $75 per month before the provincial government cut premiums costs in half.

Students in K-12 are currently paying nothing for MSP premiums because the previous provincial government got rid of the tax for children up to the age of 18. There are about 20,000 international students in the K-12 system.

The reason the province decided to act now is because MSP premiums will be eliminated province-wide on Jan. 1, 2020.

Under the updated system, effective Sept. 1, all international K-12 and post-secondary students will begin paying a monthly health-care coverage fee of $37.50.

On Jan. 1, 2020, with the elimination of MSP premiums, the health-care coverage fee for all international students will be $75 per month.

“One of the consequences of eliminating MSP was just this, eliminating the contribution international students make to health care,” Dix said.

“If you are asking 90,000 people to get private insurance, the administrative cost of that would be significant. This is a straightforward way of going about it.”

In 1992, B.C. decided that all international students attending schools and post-secondary institutions in the province would receive provincial health coverage, and they would contribute to support the benefit.

Ontario and Quebec receive the largest number of international students, and do not provide international students with coverage under their public health-care plans.

“We have an exceptional health-care system in B.C., and we want to ensure it remains a fair system for everyone,” said Dix.

“In eliminating MSP premiums for British Columbians and through the health services fee for post-secondary and K-12 international students, we’re ensuring that we all continue to contribute to and benefit from public health care in B.C.”