Woman killed in crash following RCMP pursuit outside Red Deer

Alberta’s law enforcement watchdog is investigating a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday in which a 24-year-old woman was killed and a 27-year-old man injured.

The crash happened following an RCMP pursuit that started in Blackfalds.

On July 31 at around 12:35 p.m., RCMP responded to a call about shots being fired in Blackfalds, which is about 15 kilometres north of Red Deer. A short time later, officers found the vehicle involved, a Ford Mustang, and tried to pull over the driver.

“The driver of the Mustang struck a marked RCMP vehicle with the car and evaded police,” the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Thursday in a news release.

Officers found the vehicle again, this time in a rural area, and followed it into Red Deer, where officers tried to pull it over again. The driver did not stop.

“This resulted in a brief pursuit that was terminated for public safety reasons,” ASIRT said. “However, unmarked police vehicles continued to patrol rural areas in search of the Mustang.”

RCMP saw the vehicle on Highway 815 at around 1:45 p.m., where ASIRT said it again drove away from police. The driver “avoided a spike belt” heading south on Highway 815 and drove through a stop sign at the intersection of highways 815 and 11, ASIRT said.

“The Mustang was struck by a pick-up truck eastbound on Highway 11 with the right of way,” ASIRT said.

The driver, the only person inside the truck at the time, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

ASIRT said the man driving the Mustang and his female passenger were seriously injured.

“The woman was transported to Red Deer Regional Hospital, where she later died,” the agency said.

“The man was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton, where he remains in stable condition.”

ASIRT, which investigates incidents involving police in Alberta that result in serious injuries or death, is now looking into the crash.