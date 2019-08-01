89-year-old man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island could lose eye, family says

Bob Plumb knows he is lucky to be alive.

The 89-year-old man was randomly attacked early Wednesday morning by a man with a weapon in downtown Courtenay, leaving him with several wounds to his face.

Plumb, who was sitting in his parked car while delivering the local newspaper, was approached by man on a bicycle who asked him for a cigarette. When Plumb said he didn’t have one, the man attacked him with what police believe is a machete.

“It’s absolutely unreal that a human being could do this to another,” Janelle Karatsikis said. “The outcome is still unknown at this time, but we have had an overwhelming response with people wanting to help.”

Karatsikis has established a GoFundMe page to support Plumb, who was Karatsikis’ grandmother’s partner for the last 15 years. The grandmother recently died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Karatsikis says the outcome could have been much worse if not for Plumb’s ability to fight back. She says the attacker hit her loved one in the head, and then Plumb was able to grab onto the machete blade and wouldn’t let go.

As the battle continued, the suspect eventually ran away.

Plumb tried to call for help but was unable to because of how much he was bleeding. He was able to muscle enough strength to get himself to the RCMP, where he was then transported to hospital.

Comox Valley RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate witnesses and surveillance footage of the assault.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a “dark complexion,” and was reportedly wearing something on his head.

“At this point in the investigation, the attack appears to be completely unprovoked,” Const. Monika Terragni said in a statement Wednesday.

“Investigators have been scouring the area for evidence, but we are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect or for anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage during the early morning hours downtown,” she added.

Doctors are not optimistic that Plumb will be able to see again out of his left eye because of the severity of the attack. There is a possibility that the eye will have to removed entirely.

Despite all this, Karatsikis says Plumb is in great spirits and the entire family has been overwhelmed by the huge support from the public.

“Bob has a heart of gold and is loved by so many, especially our grandma who he recently lost,” Karatsikis said.

“We appreciate all the help and prayers during this tragic event.”