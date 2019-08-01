Take a look inside the JW Marriott, downtown Edmonton’s newest hotel

Downtown Edmonton’s newest luxury hotel is now open, right in the heart of ICE District.

Located on the corner of 102 Street and 104 Avenue, the JW Marriott is connected to Rogers Place.

The Edmonton location is Canada’s third JW Marriott property, and includes local touches, including conference rooms name after iconic Edmonton Oilers alumni.

The luxury hotel has 346 rooms and 22,000 square feet of meeting and conference space. The 1,800-square-foot presidential suite, for example, costs a whopping $4,500 per night.

The hotel also offers a wellness facility, spa and fitness club. There are four restaurants and bars in the hotel, including a five-star steak and seafood restaurant, an all-day eater, a cocktail bar and a lobby bar.

Even an ice rink is planned, scheduled to open in 2020.

Above the hotel are 31 floors of residential space, including 262 condo units.

The JW Marriott tower stands at 55 stories, or 190 metres. By comparison, the nearby Stantec Tower tops off at 66 stories, or 251 metres.

