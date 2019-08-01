Take a look inside the JW Marriott, downtown Edmonton’s newest hotel

Downtown Edmonton’s newest luxury hotel is now open, right in the heart of
ICE District.
Located on the corner of 102 Street and 104 Avenue, the
JW Marriott is connected to Rogers Place.
The view as you walk into Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The Edmonton location is Canada’s third JW Marriott property, and includes local touches, including conference rooms name after iconic Edmonton Oilers alumni.
The Mark Messier meeting room at Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel in downtown.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A living wall located in one of the JW Marriott’s meeting spaces.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The luxury hotel has 346 rooms and 22,000 square feet of meeting and conference space. The 1,800-square-foot presidential suite, for example, costs a whopping $4,500 per night.
The hotel also offers a wellness facility, spa and fitness club. There are four restaurants and bars in the hotel, including a five-star steak and seafood restaurant, an all-day eater, a cocktail bar and a lobby bar.
Even an ice rink is planned, scheduled to open in 2020.
The Ice Palace is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
An executive lounge in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
One of the restaurants located in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A bar at Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A bar at Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A restaurant in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A bathroom in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
One of the restaurants in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The view as you walk into Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The view as you walk into Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Inside a suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Inside a suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The presidential suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The presidential suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The presidential suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The presidential suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The spa in the downtown Edmonton JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The spa in the downtown Edmonton JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The spa in the downtown Edmonton JW Marriott hotel.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
The pool and hot tub at the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Edmonton.
Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Above the hotel are 31 floors of residential space, including 262 condo units.
The JW Marriott tower stands at 55 stories, or 190 metres. By comparison, the nearby Stantec Tower tops off at 66 stories, or 251 metres.
