Features
August 1, 2019 12:46 pm
Updated: August 1, 2019 1:55 pm

Take a look inside the JW Marriott, downtown Edmonton’s newest hotel

By Online Supervisor  Global News

The presidential suite in Edmonton's JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A A

Downtown Edmonton’s newest luxury hotel is now open, right in the heart of ICE District.

Located on the corner of 102 Street and 104 Avenue, the JW Marriott is connected to Rogers Place.

READ MORE: Edmonton JW Marriott tower reaches full height, temporarily becomes city’s tallest building

The view as you walk into Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News

The Edmonton location is Canada’s third JW Marriott property, and includes local touches, including conference rooms name after iconic Edmonton Oilers alumni.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Mark Messier Meeting Room.

jw-hotel10

The Mark Messier meeting room at Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel in downtown.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel11

A living wall located in one of the JW Marriott’s meeting spaces.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News

The luxury hotel has 346 rooms and 22,000 square feet of meeting and conference space. The 1,800-square-foot presidential suite, for example, costs a whopping $4,500 per night.

The hotel also offers a wellness facility, spa and fitness club. There are four restaurants and bars in the hotel, including a five-star steak and seafood restaurant, an all-day eater, a cocktail bar and a lobby bar.

READ MORE: Canada’s tallest tower west of Toronto opens in Edmonton

Even an ice rink is planned, scheduled to open in 2020.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more pictures inside the JW Marriott.

jw-hotel12

The Ice Palace is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel13

An executive lounge in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel9

One of the restaurants located in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel8

A bar at Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel7

A bar at Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel6

A restaurant in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel5

A bathroom in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel4

One of the restaurants in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel2

The view as you walk into Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel

The view as you walk into Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel14

Inside a suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel15

Inside a suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel16

The presidential suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel17

The presidential suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel18

The presidential suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel19

The presidential suite in Edmonton’s JW Marriott hotel is $4,500 per night.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel23

The spa in the downtown Edmonton JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel22

The spa in the downtown Edmonton JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel21

The spa in the downtown Edmonton JW Marriott hotel.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
jw-hotel20

The pool and hot tub at the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Edmonton.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News

Above the hotel are 31 floors of residential space, including 262 condo units.

The JW Marriott tower stands at 55 stories, or 190 metres. By comparison, the nearby Stantec Tower tops off at 66 stories, or 251 metres.

Watch below: The JW Marriott building was topped off in May 2018. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown Edmonton hotel
Downtown Edmonton hotels
Edmonton hotels
Ice District
JW Marriott
JW Marriott Edmonton
JW Marriott Hotel
JW Marriott hotel Edmonton
Rogers Place

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.