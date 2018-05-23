Stantec Tower now the tallest building in Edmonton — and it’s still growing

For a mere two weeks, the JW Marriott tower was officially the tallest building in Edmonton — but that title has now been stolen by its neighbour even before it has been topped off.

The Stantec Tower in the city’s downtown Ice District has now reached 54 storeys (197 metres), making it Edmonton’s tallest tower — and it’s still under construction.

It will continue to grow three metres each week, to rise to a total of 251 metres. Once complete, the Stantec Tower will be 66 storeys high, making it the tallest building in the country outside Toronto.

The tower will be a combination of 29 floors of office space, with the remaining upper floors taken up by the SKY Residences. The luxury condo complex will have 483 suites with high-end lifestyle facilities, including a hot tub, fitness facilities, a billiards lounge and yoga/Pilates studio.

Stantec Tower is expected to be topped off this fall. The building will serve as the world headquarters for the engineering and design firm it is named after. Stantec is the tower’s designer, engineer and project manager, and will occupy 19 floors. Employees will begin moving into their new headquarters in the fall.

“Employees from across Stantec have a lot of pride in our new company headquarters, a project our architects and engineers have worked on for the past four years,” Stantec president and chief executive officer Gord Johnston said.

“We have watched the Stantec tower grow from our ground breaking in 2015 to the topping off of the commercial portion of the building in November 2017. Today, our head office makes history, becoming the tallest tower in Edmonton, and we won’t stop growing for months.”

At the beginning of May, a ceremony was held to mark the topping off of the 192-metre tall JW Marriott-Legends Private Residences building. The 55-storey building will house the four-star JW Marriott Edmonton – which will be one of only three of the brand in Canada – and the 261-unit Legends Private Residences luxury condo development.

Both towers surpass Manulife Place in height, which was previously the tallest building in Edmonton at 146 metres.

ICE District is the private development to the south of Rogers Place that will feature an outdoor public plaza surrounded by retail, hospitality and the two office towers.

The mixed-use sports and entertainment area is being developed through a joint venture between the Katz Group and ONE Properties (formerly WAM Development Group.)

— With files from Vinesh Pratap, Global News